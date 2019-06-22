Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Sells $137,999.10 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $137,999.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,522.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ariel Hurley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Ariel Hurley sold 2,733 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total transaction of $240,613.32.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $95.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $100.76.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.83) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 603.88% and a negative return on equity of 59.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 354.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 17,475 shares during the period. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,470,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,271,000 after acquiring an additional 30,398 shares during the period. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

