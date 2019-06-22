Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Apron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and issued a $25.50 price objective on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Sunday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Blue Apron has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

NYSE APRN opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.46. Blue Apron has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $62.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $141.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.79 million. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 70.16% and a negative net margin of 15.63%. Blue Apron’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Apron will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Apron news, CFO Timothy Bensley sold 44,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $30,397.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,735.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 45,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $31,525.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,718.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,928 shares of company stock valued at $71,710. 56.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APRN. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 160.8% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20,739 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 55,617 shares during the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

Further Reading: LIBOR

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.