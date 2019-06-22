BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is an operator of membership warehouse clubs primarily in the Eastern United States. The company operates clubs and BJ’s Gas(R) locations in states. It provides shopping destination which includes exclusive Wellsley Farms(R) and Berkley Jensen(R) brands, along with USDA Choice meats, premium produce and delicious organics. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is based in WESTBOROUGH, Mass. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.43.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.17. BJs Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $32.92.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 72.36%. BJs Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Baldwin sold 21,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $559,436.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $962,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,199,860 shares of company stock valued at $226,971,816 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,525,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,842,000 after buying an additional 6,619,701 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 74.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,107,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,536,000 after buying an additional 1,759,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,952,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,752,000 after buying an additional 1,650,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,581,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at about $36,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

