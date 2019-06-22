Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin W Spectrum (CURRENCY:BWS) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One Bitcoin W Spectrum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Bitcoin W Spectrum has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin W Spectrum has a total market cap of $61,607.00 and approximately $475.00 worth of Bitcoin W Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $229.18 or 0.02143228 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000317 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009643 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum Coin Profile

Bitcoin W Spectrum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2018. Bitcoin W Spectrum’s total supply is 57,812,864 coins and its circulating supply is 57,650,718 coins. Bitcoin W Spectrum’s official website is bitcoinwspectrum.com . The Reddit community for Bitcoin W Spectrum is /r/BitcoinWSpectrum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin W Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinwspectrm and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin W Spectrum Coin Trading

Bitcoin W Spectrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin W Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin W Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin W Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

