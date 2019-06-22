Bitcoiin Reaches Market Cap of $13.95 Million (B2G)

Bitcoiin (CURRENCY:B2G) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. During the last week, Bitcoiin has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Bitcoiin has a total market cap of $13.95 million and $634,877.00 worth of Bitcoiin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $304.06 or 0.02851237 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00083558 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000051 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoiin Coin Profile

Bitcoiin (CRYPTO:B2G) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitcoiin's total supply is 58,265,123 coins and its circulating supply is 51,848,567 coins.

Bitcoiin's official website is bitcoiin.com/en . The official message board for Bitcoiin is medium.com/@bitcoiin2gen

Buying and Selling Bitcoiin

Bitcoiin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, CoinBene and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

