BidaskClub Upgrades Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to “Hold”

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clovis Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Clovis Oncology stock opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.39. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $797.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.99.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.17. Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 342.54% and a negative return on equity of 196.39%. The business had revenue of $33.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.38) EPS. Clovis Oncology’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

