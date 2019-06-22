BidaskClub Lowers ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CFMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConforMIS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ConforMIS from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConforMIS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConforMIS has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.00.

NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ConforMIS has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 million. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 42.90% and a negative return on equity of 97.85%. Research analysts expect that ConforMIS will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Weiner sold 12,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $34,304.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 568,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,670.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley Langdale sold 20,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $59,160.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,593.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,535 shares of company stock valued at $214,211 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 127,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 26,202 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in ConforMIS in the first quarter worth about $381,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in ConforMIS by 588.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in ConforMIS by 300.0% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in ConforMIS by 133.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 116,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 66,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

ConforMIS Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

