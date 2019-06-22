BidaskClub Downgrades Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VECO. ValuEngine cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.11 million, a P/E ratio of -281.00 and a beta of 1.28. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 84.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $99.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 387.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 12,459 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.