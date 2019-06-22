Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Given Neutral Rating at Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research reissued their neutral rating on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Best Buy from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Best Buy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Best Buy to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.81.

Get Best Buy alerts:

NYSE:BBY opened at $67.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $84.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 47.91%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology retailer to repurchase up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In related news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $173,305.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,730.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total transaction of $172,789.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,751,697.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 814,973 shares of company stock valued at $54,406,869. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,454,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,545,963 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,246,994,000 after buying an additional 816,394 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 5,774.3% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 640,709 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,529,000 after buying an additional 629,802 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Best Buy by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,061,338 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $215,088,000 after buying an additional 478,177 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,406,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,236,916,000 after buying an additional 295,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.