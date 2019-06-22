Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Shares Gap Up to $24.30

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.94, but opened at $24.30. Bausch Health Companies shares last traded at $23.69, with a volume of 70,858 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.65.

The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 47.01% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. grace capital increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. grace capital now owns 30,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 15.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

