Bank of America Cuts Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Price Target to $75.00

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the marijuana producer’s stock.

CGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. GMP Securities raised shares of Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Canopy Growth from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seaport Global Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.83.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

CGC opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 17.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 76.2% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,296 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 176,861 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 93,136 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 39,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 115,883 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares in the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.