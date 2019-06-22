Babcock International Group’s (BAB) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BAB. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 621.44 ($8.12).

Shares of BAB opened at GBX 475.70 ($6.22) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 12.07. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of GBX 410.10 ($5.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 846.40 ($11.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.90 ($0.30) per share. This is a positive change from Babcock International Group’s previous dividend of $7.10. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. Babcock International Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

In related news, insider Archie Bethel sold 13,466 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.27), for a total value of £64,636.80 ($84,459.43). Also, insider Myles Lee acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 481 ($6.29) per share, with a total value of £24,050 ($31,425.58).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

