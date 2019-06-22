Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) Receives $7.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATTO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atento from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atento from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Atento and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Atento by 28.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 291,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 64,951 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Atento by 93.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,714 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Atento by 2,239.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 82,859 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Atento during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Atento by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

ATTO stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $2.31. 104,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,613. Atento has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). Atento had a positive return on equity of 13.84% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atento will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

