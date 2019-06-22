AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 5,000 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 6,800 ($88.85) to GBX 7,000 ($91.47) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 5,140 ($67.16) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,497.06 ($84.90).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

LON:AZN opened at GBX 6,378 ($83.34) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion and a PE ratio of 33.57. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 5,110 ($66.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,540 ($85.46). The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.66.

In related news, insider Philip A. J. Broadley acquired 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,738 ($74.98) per share, with a total value of £29,837.60 ($38,988.11). Also, insider Marc Dunoyer acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,800 ($75.79) per share, for a total transaction of £493,000 ($644,191.82).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.