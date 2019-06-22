ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut ASML from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $206.50.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML stock opened at $202.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $84.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $221.66.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.89. ASML had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,484,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,606 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,117,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $586,186,000 after purchasing an additional 370,629 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,033,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,373,000 after acquiring an additional 19,568 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in ASML by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,297,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,895,000 after acquiring an additional 77,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ASML by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 770,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,830,000 after acquiring an additional 82,603 shares in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.