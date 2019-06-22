Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) had its price target increased by Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARRY. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Array Biopharma in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Array Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks cut Array Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Array Biopharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Array Biopharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.75.

Array Biopharma stock opened at $46.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.29 and a beta of 1.16. Array Biopharma has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $64.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. Array Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 48.51% and a negative net margin of 52.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Array Biopharma will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Victor Sandor sold 40,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $1,076,801.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,639. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,011 shares of company stock worth $4,862,502. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARRY. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Array Biopharma by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Array Biopharma by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Array Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Array Biopharma by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Array Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Array Biopharma Company Profile

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

