ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) CMO Sells $111,950.30 in Stock

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) CMO Allison Lowrie sold 7,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $111,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Allison Lowrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Allison Lowrie sold 7,613 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $114,804.04.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Allison Lowrie sold 7,573 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $112,156.13.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Allison Lowrie sold 7,575 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $107,792.25.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Allison Lowrie sold 7,592 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $112,589.36.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Allison Lowrie sold 7,602 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $115,018.26.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Allison Lowrie sold 7,698 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $141,797.16.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Allison Lowrie sold 7,664 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $131,590.88.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Allison Lowrie sold 7,640 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $127,740.80.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Allison Lowrie sold 7,626 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $118,736.82.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Allison Lowrie sold 7,619 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $118,170.69.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $14.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.42, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $23.95.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $303.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

