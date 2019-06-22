Analysts Expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Announce $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will announce earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.60. Fifth Third Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on FITB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

FITB stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.36. 3,565,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,378,980. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $30.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

In other news, CAO Teresa J. Tanner sold 55,600 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $1,527,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 3,739 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $99,120.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,024.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,466 shares of company stock worth $1,716,402. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 108,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 13,588 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,518,000 after buying an additional 31,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

