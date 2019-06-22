Analysts Anticipate CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) will announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). CNX Resources reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.29 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

CNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 34,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,978.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Palmer Clarkson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 277,550 shares of company stock worth $2,071,782 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,314,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,270,000 after purchasing an additional 878,654 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,498,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,300,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,275,000 after purchasing an additional 107,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $7.28. 6,283,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,091,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $18.37.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

