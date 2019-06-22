Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AMOT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Motion Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Allied Motion Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Allied Motion Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of AMOT opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $55.47. The firm has a market cap of $340.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.61.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Winter purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.35 per share, with a total value of $49,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,771.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 260,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 36,540 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 137,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 19,140 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 15,506 shares during the period. 50.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

