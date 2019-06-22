Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €230.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €222.00 ($258.14) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allianz presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €218.64 ($254.23).

FRA ALV opened at €212.70 ($247.33) on Tuesday. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

