Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €149.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €149.00 ($173.26) price target by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €136.00 ($158.14) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($153.49) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($155.81) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($144.19) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €130.72 ($152.00).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €122.78 ($142.77) on Thursday. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

