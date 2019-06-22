Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AFLYY. ValuEngine raised shares of Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

AFLYY stock opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.92. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter. Air France-KLM had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 1.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

