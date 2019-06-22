Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aerohive Networks Inc. designs and develops a cloud-managed mobile networking platform that enables enterprises to deploy a mobile-centric network edge. The Company’s cloud-managed mobile networking platform consists of four components: Cloud Services Platform, HiveOS operating system, client management software and its portfolio of hardware products. It serves the healthcare, education, manufacturing, distribution, and retail industries throughout the United States. Aerohive Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Aerohive Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

Shares of HIVE stock opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $184.22 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.07. Aerohive Networks has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. Aerohive Networks had a negative return on equity of 94.44% and a negative net margin of 12.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aerohive Networks will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Aerohive Networks by 57,258.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerohive Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 671,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aerohive Networks by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 336,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Aerohive Networks by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 299,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 11,408 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Aerohive Networks by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Aerohive Networks Company Profile

Aerohive Networks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services.

