Aecom (NYSE:ACM) PT Raised to $39.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Aecom from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Aecom from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aecom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aecom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of Aecom stock opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.68. Aecom has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Aecom had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Carla J. Christofferson sold 8,403 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $268,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Aecom by 163.1% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aecom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Aecom by 68.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aecom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aecom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

