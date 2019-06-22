Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Increased to $330.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price upped by Barclays from $304.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADBE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $300.70.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $299.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.70. Adobe has a 52-week low of $204.95 and a 52-week high of $304.00. The company has a market cap of $147.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Donna Morris sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $4,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,177 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $317,166.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,233.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,981 shares of company stock valued at $14,744,006 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the first quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 1,458 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,139 shares of the software company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,537 shares of the software company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the software company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the software company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.