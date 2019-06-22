Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acasti Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:ACST opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Acasti Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Acasti Pharma by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 247,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 93,185 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Acasti Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Acasti Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acasti Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.