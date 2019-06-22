Acacia Mining (LON:ACA) Upgraded to Hold by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Acacia Mining (LON:ACA) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has GBX 224 ($2.93) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 214 ($2.80).

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Acacia Mining in a report on Monday, June 10th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Acacia Mining in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Acacia Mining from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Acacia Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Acacia Mining from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 160.90 ($2.10) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 196.41 ($2.57).

ACA opened at GBX 182.30 ($2.38) on Tuesday. Acacia Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 93.56 ($1.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 268.20 ($3.50). The stock has a market cap of $747.59 million and a P/E ratio of 364.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Acacia Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines, processes, and sells gold in Africa. The company has three gold mines in north-west Tanzania, including Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi, and North Mara; and a portfolio of exploration projects at various stages of development in Tanzania, Kenya, Burkina Faso, and Mali.

