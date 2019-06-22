AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lowered AB SKF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AB SKF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised AB SKF from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of SKFRY stock opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.01.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. AB SKF had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

