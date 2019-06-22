AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of AAON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson lowered shares of AAON from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AAON from a b+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.50.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. AAON has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $113.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.92 million. AAON had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AAON will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.51%.

In related news, insider Rebecca Thompson sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $52,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,751.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $186,725.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 856,247 shares in the company, valued at $41,810,541.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,042 shares of company stock worth $292,967 over the last three months. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AAON during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AAON during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in AAON by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new position in AAON during the first quarter valued at $218,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

