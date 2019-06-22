1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a report on Friday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, HSBC restated a neutral rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. 1&1 Drillisch currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €43.79 ($50.91).

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch stock opened at €28.04 ($32.60) on Tuesday. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12 month low of €24.44 ($28.42) and a 12 month high of €63.85 ($74.24). The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

