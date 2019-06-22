$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.62. The Western Union posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 216.66% and a net margin of 14.65%. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WU shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE WU traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.09. 13,442,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,247,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $21.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In related news, EVP Richard L. Williams sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $320,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,727.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in The Western Union by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 689,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 204,579 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in The Western Union by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 159,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 26,779 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in The Western Union by 4,743.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 390,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 382,778 shares in the last quarter.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

