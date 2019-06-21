ZoomerMedia (CVE:ZUM) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.08

ZoomerMedia Ltd (CVE:ZUM) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.06. ZoomerMedia shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 41,500 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $45.59 million and a PE ratio of 18.33.

ZoomerMedia Company Profile (CVE:ZUM)

ZoomerMedia Limited operates as a multimedia company in Canada. The company operates through five segments: Television, Radio, Print, Royalty, and Other. It is involved in the business of television, radio, magazine, Internet, conferences, and trade shows primarily for the 45 plus age group. The company's television properties include Vision TV, a multi-faith specialty television service; ONE: Get Fit, which offers programs on exercise, meditation, yoga, natural health, and living a planet-friendly lifestyle; JoyTV that provides comedy and drama, and inspirational multi-faith programming for spiritual and cultural audience; and Faith TV, a channel for broadcasting Christian and local programming.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomerMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomerMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.