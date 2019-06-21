Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is a medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets implantable prosthetic devices to restore some functional vision to blind patients. The Company provides Argus II system, an implantable neurostimulation device for the treatment of outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is headquartered in Sylmar, California. “

Get Second Sight Medical Products alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ EYES opened at $0.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company has a market cap of $90.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.30. Second Sight Medical Products has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.98.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Second Sight Medical Products had a negative net margin of 497.18% and a negative return on equity of 326.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Second Sight Medical Products will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 51,961 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

About Second Sight Medical Products

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Second Sight Medical Products (EYES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.