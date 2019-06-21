Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $40.67 on Monday. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $58.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.48 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

