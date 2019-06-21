Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CV Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on CV Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

CVSI opened at $4.18 on Monday. CV Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.97.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 million. On average, analysts expect that CV Sciences will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape.

