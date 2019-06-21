Zacks Investment Research Lowers Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Beigene and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beigene from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Beigene in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Beigene in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.28.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $121.18 on Tuesday. Beigene has a 1-year low of $105.19 and a 1-year high of $194.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.15) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.79 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 302.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.75%. Beigene’s quarterly revenue was up 139.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that Beigene will post -13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 14,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total value of $2,017,340.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 271,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,779,330.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 23,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $3,020,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,338 shares in the company, valued at $6,814,930.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,236 shares of company stock worth $8,286,319 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Beigene in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Beigene by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Beigene in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Beigene by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beigene in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

