Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aptiv is poised to gain from secular trends toward connected cars and investments in advanced technology. The company has ramped up investments in advanced technology and collaborations to make the most of the lucrative opportunities offered by the rapidly evolving automotive sector. Acquisitions have been a key growth catalyst. The company has a strong presence in China with a major manufacturing base and healthy customer relationships. The stock has outperformed its industry year to date. Despite such positives, Aptiv is seeing escalation in costs due to investment in organic as well as inorganic growth, and litigations. Fluctuation in automotive production and sales continue to weigh on the company’s business performance. Vehicle recall related costs will continue to weigh on Aptiv’s bottom line. Seasonality is another headwind.”

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on APTV. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.96 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.63.

APTV opened at $78.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.93. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $58.80 and a 1 year high of $99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 19,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,808.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,134,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 3,023.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,974,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,911,334 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,838,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $728,902,000 after buying an additional 1,234,844 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 316.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,391,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,654,000 after buying an additional 1,057,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $55,571,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptiv (APTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.