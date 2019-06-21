Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) to announce $5.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.02 million and the highest is $6.57 million. Cronos Group reported sales of $2.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 112.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year sales of $37.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.84 million to $45.93 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $124.07 million, with estimates ranging from $98.51 million to $150.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Cronos Group had a return on equity of 99.44% and a net margin of 2,107.83%. The business had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRON shares. Cowen started coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Monday, February 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Eight Capital cut Cronos Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Cronos Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.43 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cronos Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

NASDAQ CRON traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,494,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,169,849. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.25 and a beta of 3.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

