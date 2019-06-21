Zacks: Brokerages Expect Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) to Announce $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) will post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Columbia Banking System posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $142.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COLB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

In other Columbia Banking System news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $122,043.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,415.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 51.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COLB traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.38. 202,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

