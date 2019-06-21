Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.17). Bandwidth reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 190%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bandwidth.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.35 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 6.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

BAND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $48.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

Bandwidth stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,169. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.84 and a beta of 0.94. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $82.66.

In related news, General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.19, for a total value of $4,824,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Henry R. Kaestner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total transaction of $3,773,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,579 shares of company stock valued at $30,884,394 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at $35,029,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at $10,406,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at $11,524,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 698,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,461,000 after buying an additional 164,348 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at $8,848,000. 54.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bandwidth (BAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.