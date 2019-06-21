Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.65.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Yum China from $36.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Yum China to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

In other news, insider Alice H. Wang sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $78,214.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,430.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shella Ng sold 17,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $768,206.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,051,193 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 83.4% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 17,160,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 19.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,168,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 76.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,804,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679,434 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,412,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 131.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,162,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 660,184 shares during the period. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE YUMC traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $46.07. 3,727,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,720,975. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Yum China had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

