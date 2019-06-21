Witan Pacific Investment Trust (LON:WPC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $334.00

Witan Pacific Investment Trust Plc (LON:WPC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 334 ($4.36) and last traded at GBX 334 ($4.36), with a volume of 5690 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 326 ($4.26).

The firm has a market cap of $206.61 million and a PE ratio of -11.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Witan Pacific Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 1.37%. Witan Pacific Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -0.17%.

Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched by Witan Investment Services Limited. It is co-managed by Dalton Investments LLC;Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited;Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.;Matthews International Capital Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of Asia / Pacific region.

