WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFJ) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $66.16

Shares of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFJ) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.16 and traded as high as $66.82. WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $66.75, with a volume of 532 shares traded.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFJ)

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of dividend paying small-capitalization companies in Japan. After the 300 largest companies have been removed from the WisdomTree Japan Dividend Index, the remaining companies are chosen for inclusion in the Index.

