William Hill (LON:WMH) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of William Hill (LON:WMH) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the gambling company’s stock.

WMH has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of William Hill from GBX 229 ($2.99) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. William Hill presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 252.64 ($3.30).

LON:WMH opened at GBX 144 ($1.88) on Tuesday. William Hill has a 12-month low of GBX 128.45 ($1.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 315.10 ($4.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.73.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

