William Cook Sells 12,736 Shares of Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) Stock

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) President William Cook sold 12,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pivotal Software alerts:

On Wednesday, May 1st, William Cook sold 30,000 shares of Pivotal Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $633,300.00.

On Monday, April 1st, William Cook sold 30,000 shares of Pivotal Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $621,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVTL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,436,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,060. Pivotal Software has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $29.15.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $185.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pivotal Software by 30.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pivotal Software by 99.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 118,168 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pivotal Software by 1,319.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pivotal Software by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 824,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after buying an additional 169,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,634,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PVTL shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pivotal Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pivotal Software from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Pivotal Software from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Pivotal Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pivotal Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

About Pivotal Software

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.