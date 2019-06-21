William Cook Sells 12,736 Shares of Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) Stock

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) President William Cook sold 12,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
William Cook also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 1st, William Cook sold 30,000 shares of Pivotal Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $633,300.00.
- On Monday, April 1st, William Cook sold 30,000 shares of Pivotal Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $621,900.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:PVTL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,436,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,060. Pivotal Software has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $29.15.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pivotal Software by 30.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pivotal Software by 99.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 118,168 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pivotal Software by 1,319.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pivotal Software by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 824,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after buying an additional 169,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,634,000.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PVTL shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pivotal Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pivotal Software from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Pivotal Software from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Pivotal Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pivotal Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.70.
About Pivotal Software
Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.
