Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $101.45

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.45 and traded as low as $85.00. Warpaint London shares last traded at $87.00, with a volume of 12,430 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.77 million and a PE ratio of 18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Warpaint London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.28%.

About Warpaint London (LON:W7L)

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. The company operates through two segments, Branded and Close-out. It offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; accessories and sets; make-up brushes; and others. The company also engages in purchasing, repacking, and selling third party products; and wholesaler and supply chain management businesses.

