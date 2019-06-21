Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €95.56 ($111.12).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Shares of ETR WCH traded down €0.94 ($1.09) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €68.30 ($79.42). The stock had a trading volume of 293,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 20.84. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €65.92 ($76.65) and a 52 week high of €130.25 ($151.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

