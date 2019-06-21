Vivid Coin Market Capitalization Hits $185,876.00 (VIVID)

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last week, Vivid Coin has traded 38.9% higher against the US dollar. Vivid Coin has a total market capitalization of $185,876.00 and approximately $322.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vivid Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000322 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00357465 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.00 or 0.02101673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001171 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000322 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00135717 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00016036 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Vivid Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 5,587,987 coins and its circulating supply is 5,374,780 coins. Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app . Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vivid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

