Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) Research Coverage Started at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Viewray’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Viewray from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 price target on Viewray and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Viewray from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Viewray from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viewray presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.84.

Get Viewray alerts:

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. Viewray has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market cap of $885.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Viewray had a negative return on equity of 71.16% and a negative net margin of 139.82%. The company had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Viewray will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Viewray by 3.0% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 587,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 17,259 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Viewray in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Viewray by 47.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 42,015 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Viewray by 33.1% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,058,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after buying an additional 263,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Viewray by 6.9% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 232,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 14,985 shares during the last quarter.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Viewray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viewray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.